What are the top headlines of today, June 16, 2026?

11) NCPI ready to accept merger of rebel TMC MPs; numbers may go up to 22: Kakoli Dastidar

Rebel Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Tuesday said the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) has agreed to accept the joining of all the dissident Lok Sabha members of her party, whose numbers are likely to go up to 22 from the present 20.