What are the top headlines of today, June 16, 2026?

1) Tamil Nadu raises crop loan waiver limit to Rs 75,000, 14.43 lakh farmers to benefit
Following agitations by various farmers’ associations and political parties seeking an expansion of the State’s crop loan relief scheme, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday announced a full waiver of crop loans up to Rs 75,000 obtained through cooperative banks by small, marginal and other farmers.
2) Accused guest worker remanded to judicial custody in Tiruvallur child rape-murder
A 19-year-old guest worker has been remanded to judicial custody after a three-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted near Gummidipoondi in Thiruvallur district succumbed to her injuries, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
3) Govt amends rules to bring cough syrups under stricter regulatory oversight
The Centre has amended the Drugs Rules, 1945, making a doctor's prescription mandatory for the purchase of syrups, including cough medicines, across the country.
4) NEET-UG re-test: Govt restricts Telegram access till June 22 to curb cheating, misinformation
The government on Tuesday temporarily restricted access to the Telegram messaging app ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, with the National Testing Agency saying the measure was aimed at tackling cheating rackets and misinformation.
5) CJP unlikely to contest polls; Dipke slams PM over silence on students after NEET row
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday indicated that his party was not keen on contesting elections, and also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'not reaching out' to the country's students following the NEET-UG fiasco.
6) Higher prices for fuel, food and flights may persist despite Iran war truce: Experts
A tentative deal to end the Iran war makes it reasonable to ask how soon prices will drop for gasoline, groceries, airline tickets and other items that got more expensive during the conflict.
7) Iran says end of war deal must include Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
Iran's top diplomat said Tuesday that the deal ending the war with the United States would also require Israel to withdraw from Lebanon, raising questions about the still-unpublished agreement and whether disagreement over its terms could prolong conflict.
8) Smriti Mandhana only Indian in TIME's list of 100 most influential sportspersons
Cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been named by TIME magazine among this year’s 100 most influential people in sports, the only Indian to be featured on the list.
9) SC seeks Centre, states' responses on plea to limit Aadhaar use to identity proof
The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and States on a plea alleging misuse of the Unique Identification Authority of India-issued Aadhaar cards as proof of citizenship, domicile and residential address, and seeking directions to restrict its use strictly for identity verification.
10) Vijay govt releases white paper on TN finances, flags debt-to-GSDP ratio of 28.3%
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson on Tuesday released a white paper on the state's finances, which faulted the previous DMK regime helmed by then Chief Minister MK Stalin.
11) NCPI ready to accept merger of rebel TMC MPs; numbers may go up to 22: Kakoli Dastidar
Rebel Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Tuesday said the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) has agreed to accept the joining of all the dissident Lok Sabha members of her party, whose numbers are likely to go up to 22 from the present 20.
12) AIADMK leader C Vijayabaskar resigns his MLA post
Former AIADMK minister, dissident leader C Vijayabaskar on Tuesday resigned from his MLA post and submitted a letter to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar.
13) Twisha Sharma death case: Court extends judicial custody of husband, mother-in-law
A court in Bhopal on Tuesday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of late model Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law and former judge Giribala Singh, both accused of dowry harassment.