Iranian official says end of war includes end of Israel's occupation of Lebanon

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told diplomats from other countries that Israel's continued occupation of southern Lebanon would violate the memorandum of understanding reached between the United States and Iran, in comments aired on Iranian state television.

“The end of the war in Lebanon is an inseparable part of the complete end of the war,” Araghchi said. “Without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they occupied during this war, the war has not fully come to an end.”