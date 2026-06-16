Twisha Sharma death case: Court extends judicial custody of husband, mother-in-law

Twisha was found hanging in her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. Amid allegations of lapses in the probe, the investigation was referred to the CBI.

On June 2, the court remanded both accused to judicial custody for 14 days till June 16.

Twisha's first post-mortem report said her death was caused due to "antemortem hanging by ligature" and her body bore "multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature possible by blunt force over other parts of the body have been noted)".