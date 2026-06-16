Higher prices for gas, groceries and flights will outlast Iran war, experts say

Not so fast, experts say.

Even after oil starts flowing again from the Middle East, it could take a while for consumers to see a difference at local fuel pumps, supermarkets and other places they shop, according to economists and industry analysts.

Fighting over the Strait of Hormuz disrupted not only supplies of crude and refined fuel but also the supply chains for fertiliser, food and even footwear. Businesses expect higher costs to linger, which means their customers might need to prepare for that too.