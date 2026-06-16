NCPI ready to accept merger of rebel TMC MPs; numbers may go up to 22: Kakoli Dastidar

Dastidar also said that the rebel MPs have no connection with the dissident TMC MLAs, who have formed a separate group in the West Bengal Assembly, recognised by Speaker Rathindra Bose.

Asked about the next move of the rebel TMC MPs, the lawmaker from Bengal’s Barasat said first they want to settle down while trying to merge into another party.

“Acceptance has already come to us. They (NCPI) are happy to take us. We will work together with the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” Dastidar told reporters at the Parliament House complex.