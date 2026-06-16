Tamil Nadu Government raises crop loan waiver limit to Rs 75,000

CHENNAI: Following agitations by various farmers’ associations and political parties seeking an expansion of the State’s crop loan relief scheme, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday announced a full waiver of crop loans up to Rs 75,000 obtained through cooperative banks by small, marginal and other farmers.
The decision marks an expansion of the government’s earlier announcement made on May 25, under which crop loans up to Rs 50,000 availed by small and marginal farmers were waived.
A review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister was held at the Secretariat on Monday after the government received representations from several sections urging reconsideration of the scheme. Ministers and senior officials from the agriculture, cooperation, finance, planning and development departments participated in the discussions.
Under the revised package, farmers who obtained crop loans through cooperative banks between May 1, 2025 and February 28, 2026 will receive a complete waiver if the loan amount is up to Rs 75,000. Farmers with loans above Rs 75,000 will receive a relief amount of Rs 35,000.
The government said 14.43 lakh farmers across Tamil Nadu would benefit from the scheme, which would involve an additional expenditure of Rs 5,932.23 crore.
Official figures showed that 8.33 lakh marginal farmers would receive waivers amounting to Rs 3,599.67 crore, while 5.16 lakh small farmers would get relief worth Rs 1,995.42 crore. Another 93,548 other farmers would receive benefits totalling Rs 337.15 crore.
The State government said the revised decision was taken after considering demands from farmers and the Reserve Bank of India’s operational guidelines relating to government loan waiver schemes.
Officials said the waiver would help farmers obtain fresh institutional credit ahead of the next cultivation season.
The Chief Minister directed officials to implement the scheme without delay to ensure eligible farmers receive the benefits in time for the forthcoming sowing cycle.