Tamil Nadu

TVK govt releases white paper on state finances, targets DMK regime

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Wilson said Tamil Nadu has a "direct" debt burden of Rs 10 lakh crore and Rs 78,324 crore of revenue deficit, a "new high, not seen so far."
TVK govt releases white paper on state finances
TVK govt releases white paper on state financesX
Updated on

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson on Tuesday released a white paper on the state's finances, which faulted the previous DMK regime helmed by then Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Wilson said Tamil Nadu has a "direct" debt burden of Rs 10 lakh crore and Rs 78,324 crore of revenue deficit, a "new high, not seen so far."

As regards key metrics of SOTR (State's Own Tax Revenue) and GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product), it stood at 5.45 per cent, which was pretty low.

Soon after taking over as the chief minister, TVK founder leader C Joseph Vijay had assured that his government would release a white paper on the state finances.

white paper
DMK regime
TVK govt
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in