Ex-AIADMK minister Vijayabaskar resigns as MLA

The letter of resignation was handwritten by Vijayabaskar, and it was in order and complies with the Assembly Rules and hence it was duly accepted, Prabhakar said in an official release.

Vijayabaskar, a former minister who held the health portfolio in the previous AIADMK regime, represented Viralimalai in Pudukkottai District.

He was among the AIADMK rebel leaders who voted in favour of the TVK regime in the trust vote held in the Assembly on May 13.