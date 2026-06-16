Guest worker remanded after 3-year-old girl dies following sexual assault in Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old guest worker has been remanded to judicial custody after a three-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted near Gummidipoondi in Thiruvallur district succumbed to her injuries, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The accused, Bipin Manji, a native of Bihar, was remanded to Puzhal Prison till June 29. Police have booked him under multiple sections, including provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and murder.
Police said the girl, who was staying with her family in Pudupettai near the SIPCOT industrial estate, went missing from the locality. After a search, she was found with serious injuries in a nearby thorny thicket.
She was initially admitted to the Gummidipoondi Government Hospital and later shifted to the Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai for advanced treatment. However, she died early on Monday despite treatment.
Following her death, police altered the case from sexual assault to murder.
Investigators said Bipin Manji, who lived near the victim's residence, allegedly took the child away after promising to buy her biscuits before assaulting her.
Members of the public later apprehended the suspect and handed him over to the Gummidipoondi SIPCOT police.
The incident triggered protests in the area, with residents gathering outside the police station and demanding action against three other youths who were staying with the accused. Protesters alleged that more persons could be involved in the crime.
After hearing the case, Judge Uma Maheswari ordered the remand of Bipin Manji till June 29.
Meanwhile, the Thiruvallur district police urged the public not to spread unverified information on social media. Police said both the victim and the accused were natives of Bihar and added that further investigation is under way.