Guest worker remanded after 3-year-old girl dies following sexual assault in Gummidipoondi

Child dies during treatment

Police said the girl, who was staying with her family in Pudupettai near the SIPCOT industrial estate, went missing from the locality. After a search, she was found with serious injuries in a nearby thorny thicket.

She was initially admitted to the Gummidipoondi Government Hospital and later shifted to the Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai for advanced treatment. However, she died early on Monday despite treatment.

Following her death, police altered the case from sexual assault to murder.