What are the top headlines of today, June 12, 2026 ?

India summons US charge d'affaires over strikes on merchant ships with Indian crew

India on Friday summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks and told him that the American military's "lethal and deadly" strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman are "unacceptable".

World shares surge and oil prices slip over 4% after Trump claims a breakthrough in Iran war talks

World shares advanced on Friday, tracking big Wall Street gains, while oil prices sank more than 4% after US President Donald Trump claimed there was a breakthrough in talks to end the Iran war.

Sole survivor of Air India crash ‘struggles with difficult memories’ a year after tragedy

One year ago, London-bound Flight 171 crashed shortly after taking off from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, killing all people on board but one.

US scholar with history of activism in Myanmar arrested in China on suspicion of espionage

An American scholar who writes about Myanmar and Chinese foreign policy was arrested by authorities in China on suspicion of spying, China’s foreign ministry said Friday.

TMC revolt deepens as 19 MPs' signatures surface on bid to form separate Lok Sabha bloc

The scale of the TMC's parliamentary revolt came into sharper focus on Friday after purported signatures of 19 party MPs surfaced on a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking recognition of a separate bloc under Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and extending support to the BJP-led NDA.

Govt limits diesel sales to 200 litres per vehicle in a day, bars bulk users to buy through petrol pumps

The government has capped diesel sales to a vehicle in a day at 200 litres and restricted industrial, commercial, and institutional users from buying petrol and diesel from petrol pumps in a bid to prevent local shortages amid global supply disruption, according to an official order.

May bring policy for students from West Asia whose results couldn't be declared, Centre to SC

The Centre on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it was contemplating to bring out a policy to accommodate private students from West Asia whose exam results could not be declared by the CBSE due to the prevailing war situation in the region.

SC dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging rejection of nomination for RS election

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging rejection of her nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh.

Retail inflation inches up to 3.93 pc in May: Govt data

Retail inflation inched up in May to 3.93 per cent compared to 3.48 per cent in the preceding month due to higher food prices, according to official data released on Friday.

Gone too soon: Pioneering Indian shooting coach Jaspal Rana dies at 49

Jaspal Rana, one of India's finest pistol shooters who made a hugely successful transition to coaching and guided Manu Bhaker to epoch-making twin bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, has shockingly died at a mere 49 years of age after battling cardiac complications.

New Zealand's batting maestro Kane Williamson announces retirement from international cricket

One of the finest batters of his time and the face of New Zealand cricket's most successful era, Kane Williamson announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday, ending a distinguished career marked by consistency, impeccable temperament and exemplary leadership.

Renowned Mand folk singer Gavri Devi dies at 98

Renowned Mand folk singer Gavri Devi, who earned nationwide recognition for her contribution to traditional music, has died at the age of 98. The musician breathed her last at her residence in Pali on Thursday evening.

Australian Open Super 500: Sindhu storms into semis; Tanvi crashes out

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the women's singles semi-finals of the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a commanding straight-game victory, here on Friday.