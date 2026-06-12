Gone too soon: Pioneering Indian shooting coach Jaspal Rana dies at 49

Rana is survived by his wife, Reena Rana, daughter Devanshi, son Yuvraj, father Narayan Singh Rana, and his two siblings, Sushma Singh and Subhash Rana.

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said Rana breathed his last at Delhi's Max Super Speciality Hospital on Thursday night.

Dr Balbir Singh, Group Chairman (Cardiac Sciences, Pan Max & Chief of Interventional Cardiology and Electrophysiology) at Max, said Rana was brought to the hospital in a critical condition on June 1.

"Mr. Jaspal Rana presented with an acute heart attack that was already three days old. He had been travelling and continued to experience chest pain before arriving at the hospital in a very critical condition," Singh said.

"The artery responsible for the heart attack was completely blocked. His heart's pumping function was severely weakened, and he was in heart failure," he added.