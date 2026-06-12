May bring policy for students from West Asia whose results couldn't be declared, Centre to SC

A partial working day bench comprising justices Augustine George Masih and Vijay Bisnoi was apprised by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that the government is considering to come out with a decision shortly.

"This is a wider issue, the government is considering laying down some policy for similarly situated students," the law officer said.

The bench then deferred the hearing to June 22 on the plea filed by Pranshu Jigarkumar Patel, an overseas student from Saudi Arabia.

He has sought directions to the CBSE to declare his class 12 improvement examination result.

The plea challenged CBSE's failure to declare his result despite an assessment scheme framed for students whose examinations in several Gulf countries were cancelled because of the prevailing security situation in the region.

The CBSE declared class 12 results on May 13 and the petition said that Patel's result was not declared and his status was shown as "RL (Result Later)".