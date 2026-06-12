Sindhu storms into semis; Tanvi crashes out

Sindhu dominated proceedings from the outset, using her superior reach and court coverage to keep her opponent under constant pressure.

She raced through the opening game before maintaining the momentum in the second to seal her place in the last-four.

The semi-final appearance marks a significant boost for Sindhu, who has endured an inconsistent season and has been searching for rhythm on the BWF World Tour and is in search for her first title since Syed Modi International in December 2024.