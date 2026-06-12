TMC's LS revolt: Signature sheets go viral, feature names of 19 MPs

The emergence of the signature sheets, however, appears to offer the clearest picture yet of the lawmakers who have aligned with the dissident camp that has challenged the authority of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in the aftermath of the party's crushing defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the signatures or the purported communication to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

According to copies of the documents circulating in political circles and social media, the signatories include Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy, Mathurapur's Bapi Haldar, Bardhaman Purba MP Sharmila Sarkar, Cooch Behar's MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, and Bolpur MP Asit Mal.

"The list that has gone viral is real. A few more are likely to join us," a rebel MP told PTI.

Sources close to the dissident camp claimed the MPs had informed the Lok Sabha Speaker about the formation of a separate parliamentary bloc under Ghosh Dastidar and conveyed their decision to support the NDA while retaining a distinct political identity.