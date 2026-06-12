Williamson announces international retirement; says it's the right time to step away

Arguably New Zealand's greatest ever batter, Williamson's announcement pulls the curtain down on a glorious 16-year international career that has seen him play 378 games for his country, setting countless batting records and earning the respect and admiration of the cricketing world.

His decision follows an earlier call to step way from T20 Internationals in 2025.

"I've thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it's become clear now is the right time. I've always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I've given it my all in every match I've played for New Zealand," Williamson said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket.

"Continuing with anything less wouldn't be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms," he added.

The 35-year-old finishes as New Zealand's all-time leading international run-scorer across all formats with 19,346 runs, including over 9500 runs in Test cricket with 33 centuries and six double tons. Across formats, he slammed 48 centuries and six double-centuries.

Under his leadership, the Black caps made two ICC World Cup Finals, three semi-finals, and won the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021. His personal accolades include being named the ICC Cricketer of Year for 2015 and the Test player of the Year for 2019.