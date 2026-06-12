India summons US charge d'affaires over strikes on merchant ships with Indian crew

Meeks was summoned to the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a day after the government said three Indian crew members of a tanker were killed in the US action.

Meeks was summoned on Wednesday night as well.

"A strong protest was lodged with him regarding the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have already resulted in the tragic and avoidable loss of three Indian lives," the MEA said.

It said the ministry once again "conveyed its deep concern over the use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping. Such actions are unacceptable and undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce in a sensitive region at a difficult time."