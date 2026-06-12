Retail inflation inches up to 3.93 pc in May: Govt data

Consumer Price Index-based inflation in the food basket was 4.78 per cent in May, higher from 4.2 per cent in April, according to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data.

Precious metal jewellery, tomato, ginger, raisin (kishmish), and monacca were the five items with the highest inflation. On the other hand, potato, peas, motor car and jeep, cumin (jeera) and 'motor cycle and scooter' were the top five items with low inflation at All India combined level in May, 2026.