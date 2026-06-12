World shares surge and oil prices slip over 4% after Trump claims a breakthrough in Iran war talks

High oil prices have added to inflationary pressures globally as the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for the world's oil and gas transit, remained largely closed.

Expectations that an agreement between the US and Iran may help reopen the strait sent oil prices tumbling.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 4.5% to $86.31 per barrel. That was still much higher than the roughly $70 a barrel level it was at before the war began in late February.

Benchmark US crude shed 4.3% to $83.90 a barrel.

In share trading, the future for the S&P 500 was 0.2% higher, while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%.

Investors in the US and elsewhere were awaiting the debut Friday on Wall Street of SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket company, which is set to become the largest IPO on record, raising around $75 billion.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX picked up 1.8% to 24,654.78, while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 1.9% to 8,356.38. Britain's FTSE 100 added 1.2% to 10,428.98, despite official data that showed its economy contracted by 0.1% in April.

Asian markets logged bigger gains.