Renowned Mand folk singer Gavri Devi dies

She had remained active in Mand singing for several decades and captivated audiences across the country with her performances.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over Devi’s death, calling it an irreparable loss to Rajasthan’s cultural heritage and the folk music. “The news of the demise of Pali’s renowned Mand singer Gavri Devi is extremely sad. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the folk music world and the cultural heritage of Rajasthan,” Sharma said.

Sharma said Devi gave Rajasthan’s rich cultural traditions a new identity through her melodious voice and dedication to folk music. “Her invaluable contribution to the preservation and promotion of folk art will always be remembered. Her musical legacy will continue to inspire future generations,” he added.