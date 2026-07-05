What are the top headlines of today, July 05, 2026 ?

1) Australia's University of Melbourne signs MoU with TIDCO for tech hub in Tamil Nadu

The proposed Centre for Emerging Technologies will be set up at Tamil Nadu Knowledge City in Tiruvallur and will operate from a dedicated 20,000-square-foot research and teaching facility within the precinct's knowledge tower.

2) Argument over platform ticket turns physical in Egmore

A law college student allegedly slapped a woman travelling ticket examiner (TTE) during an argument over ticket verification at Chennai Egmore railway station, following which the Egmore Railway Police registered a case.

3) 2-tonne expired noodles haul seized with container in Gummidipoondi

The police seized about 2 tonnes of expired noodle packets that were being shifted from a container lorry to another mini lorry near Gummidipoondi on Saturday (July 4), based on a tip-off from the public.

4) 58 engineering, technical colleges closed across India in 2025-26: AICTE

Over 55 engineering colleges across the country were shut down during the 2025-26 academic year for various reasons, although existing students will be allowed to complete their degrees, according to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

5) Monsoon gains strength across India; Mumbai air traffic hit, alerts in Kerala, Odisha

Monsoon activity intensified across India on Sunday, with heavy rain disrupting flight operations in Mumbai, triggering weather alerts in Kerala, Odisha and Jharkhand, and bringing widespread downpour to Delhi.\

6) Govt issues stern notice to Meta on child sexual abuse material in Instagram ads: Sources

The government has issued a stern notice to Meta on Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram, sources said on Sunday (July 5).

7) Govt withdraws emergency gas curbs imposed during Hormuz disruption as LNG supplies normalise

The government has withdrawn most provisions of the emergency natural gas supply regulation order imposed during the West Asia conflict after liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments through the Strait of Hormuz resumed following a ceasefire.

8) Ayodhya donation probe: Teacher, car mechanic, retired bank employee among 8 accused

A primary school teacher, a former car mechanic, a retired bank employee and a trusted aide of a senior Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust functionary -- people from diverse backgrounds are among the eight arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

9) Iran's top officials attend prayer for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran

Iran's top officials and brothers of the country's new supreme leader emerged into public view Sunday to attend the funeral prayers for the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, signalling a new confidence in their safety as calls grew for the killing of US President Donald Trump.

10) Hindi to be introduced as official language in Assam Assembly from Budget Session: Speaker

Hindi will be introduced as an official language in the Assam Legislative Assembly, alongside Assamese, English and Bodo from the Budget Session starting Monday, Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

11) Morocco beats World Cup co-host Canada 3-0 and advances to the quarterfinals

Morocco is heading back to the World Cup quarterfinals and coach Mohamed Ouahbi believes his team has established itself among soccer's elite.

12) Grand Chess tour Croatia: Praggnanandhaa goes behind in Blitz; Alireza breaks free

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa could not replicate his rapid form, managing just 3.5 points from the opening nine rounds of the blitz section, while France's Alireza Firouzja produced a brilliant display to emerge as the sole leader after the penultimate day of the Croatian leg of the Grand Chess Tour