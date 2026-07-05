58 engineering, technical colleges closed across India in 2025-26: AICTE

"A total of 58 engineering and technical colleges were closed progressively during 2025-26. Progressive closure means institute cannot admit the students for the first year during the academic year for which progressive closure is granted. However the existing students will continue," a senior AICTE official told PTI.

The AICTE, the statutory national-level apex advisory body and regulator for technical education in India, oversees programs in engineering, architecture, management, and pharmacy, ensuring quality assurance, maintenance of standards, and coordinated development.