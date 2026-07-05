Ayodhya donation probe: Teacher, car mechanic, retired bank employee among 8 accused

Police sources alleged that the accused, mostly hired as contract workers through an outsourcing agency, exploited their roles in the temple's donation management system to siphon off cash offerings over a period of time. Investigators are examining their financial transactions, assets and individual roles in the alleged conspiracy.

Among those arrested is primary school teacher Avinash Shukla, who was assigned to cash reconciliation during donation-counting sessions. The sources claimed more than Rs 20 lakh in cash, foreign currency and jewellery were recovered from premises linked to him, the largest seizure among the accused.

During questioning, he described how currency notes were allegedly removed from the counting centre by taking advantage of CCTV blind spots and temporarily hiding the cash inside washrooms. It is claimed that he had also been residing at a yoga centre in Ayodhya for several years, they said.

Another accused, Anukalp Mishra, was employed as a contract worker in the temple's donation-counting unit through the outsourcing agency. A resident of Basawan village in Ayodhya's Milkipur area, he reportedly earned around Rs 15,000 a month.