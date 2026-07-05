Law college student booked for slapping TTE during ticket check at Chennai Egmore

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the student had arrived at Chennai Egmore railway station on Saturday (July 4). When the woman TTE on duty asked her to produce her ticket, the student reportedly said she had not travelled by train and had only come to see off a relative.

The TTE then asked her to produce a platform ticket. As the student allegedly failed to produce one, she was taken to the ticket examiner's office for questioning.

During the inquiry, the TTE reportedly took possession of the student's mobile phone. Angered by this, the student demanded that the phone be returned and an argument broke out between the two.

As the altercation escalated, the student allegedly slapped the TTE across the face. Another woman ticket examiner present at the office intervened as the confrontation turned into a scuffle.

The Egmore Railway Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.