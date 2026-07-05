Police seize 2 tonnes of expired noodles in Gummidipoondi

In the late hours of Saturday, residents informed police that expired noodles were being shifted from a container lorry to a mini lorry on the Kavaraipettai-Sathyavedu Road at Sooravali Kandigai village near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district.

Following this, the Gummidipoondi SIPCOT police, led by Inspector Satish Kumar, rushed to the spot and seized the container lorry and the mini lorry along with around 2 tonnes of expired noodle packets.