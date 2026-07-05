Police seize 2 tonnes of expired noodles in Gummidipoondi

TIRUVALLUR: The police seized about 2 tonnes of expired noodle packets that were being shifted from a container lorry to another mini lorry near Gummidipoondi on Saturday (July 4), based on a tip-off from the public.
In the late hours of Saturday, residents informed police that expired noodles were being shifted from a container lorry to a mini lorry on the Kavaraipettai-Sathyavedu Road at Sooravali Kandigai village near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district.
Following this, the Gummidipoondi SIPCOT police, led by Inspector Satish Kumar, rushed to the spot and seized the container lorry and the mini lorry along with around 2 tonnes of expired noodle packets.
The packets were allegedly being shifted to another lorry for transport to Andhra Pradesh as cattle feed when police intercepted the vehicles.
Police inquiry revealed that the private noodles company's warehouse is located near Sholavaram and that the noodles had been brought from there in the container lorry. The packets were allegedly being shifted to another lorry for transport to Andhra Pradesh as cattle feed when police intercepted the vehicles.
However, after seizing the expired food product and the two lorries, the Gummidipoondi SIPCOT police are conducting further inquiries to ascertain whether the noodle packets were indeed being transported to Andhra Pradesh and why was it taking place at night.