Hindi to be introduced as official language in Assam Assembly from Budget Session: Speaker

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Dass said the decision was taken at the general purpose committee meeting held a day ago.

"The meeting was held on Saturday. It was decided that along with Assamese, English and Bodo, Hindi will be introduced as an official language in the Assembly," he said.

"Since Hindi is a 'Rashtra Bhasa', as a sign of respect for it we have decided to introduce it in the House," the Speaker added.

Dass also said the committee had decided to rename ALA TV, which streams the proceedings of the Assembly, as 'Assam Bidhan Sabha TV'.