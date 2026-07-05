Monsoon gains strength across India; Mumbai air traffic hit, alerts in Kerala, Odisha

Mumbai took the hardest hit as heavy overnight rain lashed the city, forcing the suspension of runway operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for an hour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday retained a red alert, forecasting continued downpours and isolated extremely heavy showers.

Several inbound and outbound flights were affected due to the disruption, leaving passengers to grapple with an average departure delay of 75 minutes and arrivals by at least 28 minutes.

"At approximately 10.17 am, adverse weather conditions, including strong gusty winds of up to 42 knots and reduced visibility due to heavy rain, impacted runway operations," the Mumbai International Airport Ltd said in a statement.

Following an improvement in weather conditions, normal runway operations resumed after an hour, it said.