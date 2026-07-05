Australia's University of Melbourne signs MoU with TIDCO for tech hub in Tamil Nadu

Research at the centre will cover basic, applied and translational projects, with industry playing a key role in driving innovation and commercial applications. The initiative is also expected to strengthen industry-aligned education through certification programmes, joint research and development projects, prototyping, pilot testing, technical workshops, exchange programmes and dual-certification courses.

University of Melbourne Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global, Culture and Engagement) Prof. Michael Wesley said the agreement represents an important milestone in expanding the university's engagement with India's growing innovation ecosystem.