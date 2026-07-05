FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco beats World Cup co-host Canada 3-0 and advances to the quarterfinals

Azzedine Ounahi scored twice to lead Morocco to a 3-0 win over Canada in the Round of 16 Saturday to make the country the first African nation to reach the quarterfinals more than once.

“We are no longer a surprise,” Ouahbi said through an interpreter. “Now when people talk about Morocco we're a major contender and it's a great source of pride. I think it's only the beginning and I hope we continue to have runs like this.”

And despite already making history in this World Cup, Morocco has much higher goals.

“We want to keep going,” Ouahbi said. “We don't want to stop.”

It's Morocco's second straight appearance in the final eight after becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals in 2022.