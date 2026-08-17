What are the top headlines of today, August 17, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (August 17, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. CM Vijay announces full crop loan waiver up to Rs 75,000 as TVK government completes 100 days
As the TVK-led government completes 100 days in office and in response to demands from farmers, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced an increase in the limit for full crop loan waiver, with loans of up to Rs 75,000 eligible for complete waiver.
2. Rs 500 crore rural water revival drive launched across Tamil Nadu
To strengthen rural water security ahead of the northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched a Rs 500 crore programme to rejuvenate 10,185 feeder channels and 809 lakes, ponds and ooranis across the State.
3. Ensure compliance of CWMA directions on Cauvery water release to TN: SC to Karnataka
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Karnataka government to ensure compliance of the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) direction on the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
4, 'Address civic issues': Kodungaiyur women residents besiege CM Vijay's MLA office in Perambur
More than 60 women residents of Kodungaiyur staged a protest by laying siege to the Perambur MLA office of Chief Minister Vijay on Monday, demanding immediate action to address sewage overflow on Kodungaiyur's Vedanta Murugappa Street, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
5. Madras HC orders magistrate inquiry into alleged police torture death in Madurai
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered a magistrate inquiry into a woman's allegation that her husband was assaulted by police personnel at Chinthamani police station before his death and directed a three-member team of senior forensic doctors to conduct his post-mortem.
6. Prashant Kishor takes oath as Bihar's Bankipur MLA; says it's 'big responsibility'
Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor took oath as Bankipur MLA at the Bihar Legislative Assembly in the presence of Speaker Prem Kumar on Monday.
7. NTA announces September retest for three papers of UGC-NET
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday announced the retest for three papers of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination -- English, Commerce and Sociology -- following complaints about several errors in these papers.
8. CBI chargesheets Samarth Singh, Giribala Singh in Twisha Sharma death case
The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, the husband and mother-in-law of former actor-model Twisha Sharma, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, officials said on Monday.
9. 7 dead in stampede near Bihar temple; CM announces Rs 4 lakh aid for kin of deceased
At least seven people were killed and 14 others were injured in a stampede near the Ashok Dham temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Monday, officials said.
10. Jharkhand exam protest: Cabinet meets ahead of fresh talks as stir enters day 24
Job aspirants protesting against alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations in Jharkhand are scheduled to hold fresh talks with the state government on Monday as the stir entered its 24th day with six agitators still on hunger strike.