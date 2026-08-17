Prashant Kishor takes oath as Bihar MLA; says it's 'big responsibility'

Talking to reporters after taking the oath, he said, "To be a member of the House in which people like Krishna Sinha, Karpoori Thakur, Anugrah Narayan Sinha, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Kedar Pandey, Ram Vilas Paswan, and Sushil Kumar Modi served, is a matter of pride for me."

He said it was also "a big responsibility" for him to work on the lines of "hundreds of MLAs who dedicated the valuable years of their lives to the betterment of society and the state".