7 dead in stampede near Bihar temple; CM announces Rs 4 lakh aid for kin of deceased

The incident occurred due to a heavy rush of devotees at Ashok Dham halt railway station, which is a short walk from the temple. The pilgrims had gathered there to offer water to Lord Shiva in the holy month of Shravan.

Talking to PTI, Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said, "At least seven devotees died, and 14 others were injured in the stampede near Ashok Dham halt railway station in Lakhisarai on Monday morning."

The incident occurred at 6.30 am when a section of the barricades gave way under the pressure of the crowd, causing people to fall over one another, the officer said.