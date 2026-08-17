Jharkhand exam protest: Fresh talks between govt, agitators on Monday as stir enters day 24

A day earlier, the demonstrators burnt the effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing the JMM-Congress alliance of "failing to take concrete action" on their demands.

Later in the evening, the Hemant Soren government invited the protesters for a fresh round of talks at 2 pm on Monday.

The proposed meeting will be the seventh round of talks between the government and the agitating students. The previous rounds of talks failed to yield any breakthrough.