Ensure compliance of CWMA directions on Cauvery water release to TN: SC to Karnataka

While the Tamil Nadu government claimed before the apex court that the CWMA's direction was not being complied with, the Karnataka government said the picture being projected was "extremely incorrect".

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) had directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from August 12. The CWMA subsequently upheld the decision.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government's plea seeking directions to the Karnataka government for immediate release of the water to it came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

"We feel that let this matter be posted after a week so that the further status regarding the release may be placed before the court," the bench said. It posted the matter for August 24.

"Ensure compliance of the CWMA directions," the bench said.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for Tamil Nadu, told the bench that the CWMA's direction was not being complied with and the state was unable to release water to farmers.

"They (Karnataka) have started releasing water for irrigation in Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu has not been receiving water," he said. "As of now, they have 76 per cent live storage in the reservoir and they have hardly released," he added.

The bench the asked the Karnataka government, "Why are you not releasing?"

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Karnataka, replied that the picture being projected before it was "extremely incorrect in every material respect".

"This is an extremely severe distress year and when you have an extremely severe distress year as in the present case, there is a mechanism and a machinery for the purposes of balancing," he said.

As far as the Cauvery basin is concerned, Divan said, there is enormous deficit and the CWMA is alive to the situation and has issued directions.

According to the first direction, Karnataka was required to ensure release of 3,500 cusecs of water for 15 days till August 11, he said.