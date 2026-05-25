CM Vijay offers 5-100% crop loan waiver for small, marginal farmers

The announcement was made after the chief minister chaired a high-level review meeting with Agriculture Minister M Vinoth, Cooperation Minister V Gandhiraj, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson, and senior officials.



Under the scheme, marginal farmers who had borrowed up to Rs 50,000 will receive a complete waiver of the crop loan amount. Small farmers in the same loan category will be eligible for a 50 per cent waiver. The government has also introduced a graded waiver structure for farmers with higher loan amounts.



Marginal farmers with crop loans between Rs 50,001 and Rs 60,000 will receive a waiver of Rs 40,000, while those with loans between Rs 60,001 and Rs 70,000 will get Rs 30,000 waived. Similar concessions have been extended across higher slabs. Small farmers in these categories will receive waivers ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 5,000. Farmers with crop loans exceeding Rs 1 lakh, including large farmers, will receive a waiver of Rs 5,000 each.



The State government said the decision was taken after considering the prevailing financial position of Tamil Nadu and in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India's operational guidelines for government loan waiver schemes issued on November 28, 2025.