Rs 500 crore rural water revival drive launched across Tamil Nadu

Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand inaugurated the works at the feeder channel of Puthur village lake in Nedunkundram panchayat, Kattankulathur panchayat union, Chengalpattu district, where the restoration has been sanctioned at Rs 3.19 crore.

The initiative, being implemented under the Viksit Bharat–Gram Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-GRAMG), follows directions from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and comes ahead of the northeast monsoon, when the State braces for heavy rainfall and flooding.