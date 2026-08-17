Rs 500 crore rural water revival drive launched across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: To strengthen rural water security ahead of the northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched a Rs 500 crore programme to rejuvenate 10,185 feeder channels and 809 lakes, ponds and ooranis across the State.
Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand inaugurated the works at the feeder channel of Puthur village lake in Nedunkundram panchayat, Kattankulathur panchayat union, Chengalpattu district, where the restoration has been sanctioned at Rs 3.19 crore.
The initiative, being implemented under the Viksit Bharat–Gram Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-GRAMG), follows directions from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and comes ahead of the northeast monsoon, when the State braces for heavy rainfall and flooding.
The works will involve removing silt and waste from water bodies and restoring feeder channels to ensure that rainwater reaches lakes and ponds without obstruction. The government expects the intervention to enhance storage capacity, facilitate groundwater recharge and improve water availability for irrigation and drinking purposes.
The programme also has a flood-mitigation objective. Officials said poorly maintained feeder channels can obstruct the movement of rainwater, resulting in waterlogging and flooding in agricultural fields and residential areas. Restoring the channels is expected to improve drainage while allowing rainwater to be stored.
N Anand has called for the participation of local bodies, elected representatives, residents and volunteers in the restoration drive, stressing that protecting rural water resources requires community involvement.
Human Resources Management Minister D Sarathkumar, Chengalpattu Collector M Veerappan, MLAs S Thiagarajan and B Vijayaraj, Rural Development Commissioner V Amudhavalli and senior officials attended the launch.