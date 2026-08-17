Madras HC orders magistrate inquiry into alleged police torture death in Madurai

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered a magistrate inquiry into a woman's allegation that her husband was assaulted by police personnel at Chinthamani police station before his death and directed a three-member team of senior forensic doctors to conduct his post-mortem.
The court also appointed an advocate commissioner to inspect whether CCTV cameras were installed at the police station and whether any cameras had been removed.
The court passed the order on a petition filed by Ayyammal, wife of the deceased Paramasivam, who alleged that police personnel assaulted her husband at Chinthamani police station on July 19 after the couple went there in connection with a complaint over a dispute with their neighbours.