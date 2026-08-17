CBI chargesheets Samarth Singh, Giribala Singh in Twisha Sharma death case

In the chargesheet filed before a special court in Bhopal, the CBI has invoked sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, they said.

While Samarth is a lawyer, his mother Giribala is a former district judge. Twisha's family has alleged mental abuse, physical violence, and dowry-related torture on Twisha by the duo.

Twisha, who married Samarth last December, was found hanging at her marital home on May 12.