'Address civic issues': Kodungaiyur women residents besiege to CM Vijay's MLA office in Perambur

CHENNAI: More than 60 women residents of Kodungaiyur staged a protest by laying siege to the Perambur MLA office of Chief Minister Vijay on Monday, demanding immediate action to address sewage overflow on Kodungaiyur's Vedanta Murugappa Street, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
CM Vijay is the MLA representing Perambur constituency. His MLA office is located on Sharma Nagar 1st Street in Vyasarpadi, where a team of 10 staff members attends to public grievances. A mobile application, ‘Makkal Sevai Thalam’ (People’s Service Platform), was also launched to enable residents to submit their complaints directly to the Chief Minister.
The protesters alleged that sewage was overflowing onto Vedanta Murugappa Street and that residents were being denied basic civic amenities. They also claimed that officials had responded indifferently to their repeated complaints, citing a pending court case as a reason for not carrying out infrastructure improvements in the area.
The residents questioned TVK functionaries over the delay in addressing their grievances, despite the party promising to resolve local issues after coming to power. They also alleged that a petition had also been submitted to the MLA’s office after the government assumed office, but no concrete action followed.
Later, police officials and TVK functionaries held talks with the protesting women and assured them that steps would be taken to address their concerns. Following the assurance, the protesters withdrew the agitation.