What are the top headlines for today, May 29, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 13 headlines of the day (May 29, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. US and Iranian negotiators reach tentative deal to extend ceasefire, start new nuclear talks
US and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement on Thursday to extend the ceasefire in the three-month-old war by 60 days and start a new round of talks on Iran's nuclear programme, according to a US official familiar with the matter.
2. Tamil Nadu reshuffles 32 IAS officers; new Collectors appointed for Tirunelveli, Tenkasi
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday ordered the transfer and reshuffle of 32 IAS officers across the state with Tirunelveli and Tenkasi getting new collectors.
3. Will not hesitate to demand CBI enquiry into 'horse trading' by TVK: AIADMK whip
AIADMK whip Agri S S Krishnamurthy on Friday said that the party will demand a CBI investigation if the alleged poaching of lawmakers via "multi-crore cash" transfers by the ruling TVK continues.
4. Mahesh Kumar Agarwal appointed as new Tamil Nadu DGP
IPS officer Mahesh Kumar Agarwal has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu.
5. Vande Mataram row: BJP targets Kerala govt, CM says full rendition not mandatory
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday said that rendering the national song, Vande Mataram, in full was not mandatory as there was no law enacted by the Parliament in that regard.
6. NEET fee refund: 13 lakh candidates update bank details; NTA extends deadline till June 22
The National Testing Agency has extended till June 22 the deadline for submitting bank account details for refund of examination fee for candidates of NEET-UG 2026, which was cancelled and would be held afresh amid allegations of paper leak.
7. Vinesh Phogat to participate in selection trials for Asian Games 2026 after SC's nod
The Supreme Court on Friday permitted wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials to be held on May 30 and 31 for the Asian Games 2026.
8. Kenyan police arrest 8 students on suspicion of arson after deadly girls school fire
Kenyan police arrested eight female students on suspicion of arson, authorities said Friday, after a fire destroyed a dormitory at a boarding school, killing 16 children and injuring dozens of others. The motive remains under investigation.
9. Policy address: Kerala plans three-day menstrual leave for schoolgirls
Three days of monthly menstrual leave for schoolgirls is among the women and child-friendly initiatives planned by the UDF government in Kerala, along with ensuring that all workplaces with more than 50 employees provide safe, high-quality daycare centres and creches.
10. Delhi HC asks review committee to examine unblocking of Cockroach Janta Party's X handle
The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to order unblocking of satirical digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party's X account at this stage but asked a review committee under the IT Rules to examine the issue and take a decision before July 7.
11. Twisha death case: Court sends Giribala Singh to CBI remand for 5 days, extends Samarth’s custody
The Bhopal District court has sent former judge Giribala Singh and accused Samarth Singh to a five-day CBI remand till June 2.
12. Truck driver dies in militant firing in Manipur's Ukhrul, CM condemns killing
A truck driver was killed and a police constable was injured when suspected militants fired at a convoy of goods vehicles in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Friday, an officer said.
13. Punjab: AAP celebrates as it wins over 690 wards, counting of votes for civic polls underway
The ruling AAP has won over 690 wards and is leading in many other wards as counting of votes for the civic body elections in Punjab is underway on Friday.