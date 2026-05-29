Delhi HC asks panel to review blocking of CJP’s X handle

Hearing the matter, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav also permitted Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke to appear virtually before the committee, and observed that if the panel is satisfied that blocking must be set aside, it is legally empowered to order unblocking of the CJP's X account.

Issuing notices to the Centre and X, formerly Twitter, on Dipke's petition against the blocking of the CJP's handle, the judge sought their responses and listed the matter for hearing on July 7.

"It is directed that before the next date of hearing, let the review committee examine all such aspects. Let the decision be placed on record," the court said.