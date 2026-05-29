NEET fee refund: 13 lakh candidates update bank details; NTA extends deadline till June 22

While announcing the re-examination of NEET-UG 2026 on June 21, the NTA had said no examination fee would be charged from candidates for the fresh test.

The NTA had also said fees already paid by students will be refunded.

In continuation of the public notices dated May 12 and May 22, the NTA had provided a facility on the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal for submission of preferred bank account details for processing of fee refund from May 22 to May 26 (till 11:50 PM).