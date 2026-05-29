Truck driver dies in militant firing in Manipur's Ukhrul, CM condemns killing

"A joint team of security forces, including BSF, CRPF and police were escorting some 15 to 20 trucks towards Ukhrul district when they came under attack near TM Kasom from suspected militants, killing a truck driver at the spot", the officer said.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday strongly condemned the firing of militants on a goods vehicle convoy in Ukhrul district in which a truck driver from West Bengal was killed, an official statement said.