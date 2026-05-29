Punjab: AAP celebrates as it wins over 690 wards, counting of votes for civic polls underway

According to the Punjab State Election Commission data, AAP has won 698 wards so far, while the Congress nominees have been declared winners in 281 wards. Independents won 217 wards, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidates registered victory in 150 wards, followed by the BJP nominees in 79 wards and BSP in six wards.

In Gidderbaha Municipal Council, AAP won 17 out of 19 wards, while the Congress could win just two wards. Gidderbaha is considered a stronghold of Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

In Dhuri Municipal Council, AAP registered victory in 19 wards while Independents were victorious in two wards. Chief Minister Mann is an MLA from Dhuri assembly segment.

However, in Chamkaur Sahib Municipal Council, the Congress won seven wards, followed by AAP and Independents with three wards each. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh is a former MLA from Chamkaur Sahib assembly segment.

Reacting to the poll outcome so far, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the people of Punjab have given their stamp of approval to the AAP government’s work. People have shown the mirror to the opposition parties, he further said.

He further said civic polls were held transparently and fairly.