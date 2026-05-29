Tamil Nadu reshuffles 32 IAS officers; new Collectors appointed for Tirunelveli, Tenkasi

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced a fresh round of transfers and postings involving several IAS officers across key departments and districts in the state.

Lalitha has been appointed as Secretary, Finance Department, while Kamal Kishore and Prasanth have been posted as Joint Secretaries in the department.

Sundaravalli, who was serving as Commissioner of Higher Education, has been transferred to the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons.

Vinay, who served as Managing Director of the Green Energy Corporation, has been appointed as Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

Vandana Garg, who returned from leave, has been posted as the Collector of Tiruvannamalai district.

Leela Alex, a member of the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust, has been transferred and appointed as the Collector of Vellore district.

Priya, Joint Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, has been appointed as the Collector of Ranipet district.

JE Padmaja, Additional Collector of Villupuram, has been appointed as the Collector of Kallakurichi district.

Tiruvallur Collector Prathap has been transferred and posted as the Collector of Kanniyakumari district.

P Akash, who was serving as the Collector of Nagapattinam district, has been appointed as the Collector of Madurai district.

Azhagu Meena has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Tiruchy Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan has been appointed as the Collector of Namakkal district.

Anand Mohan, Joint Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, has been appointed as the Collector of Tirunelveli district.

M Veerappan, Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies, has been appointed as the Collector of Chengalpattu district.