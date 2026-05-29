SC permits wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in selection trials for Asian Games 2026

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday permitted wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials to be held on May 30 and 31 for the Asian Games 2026.
A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe passed the order while hearing a plea filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging the Delhi High Court order allowing Phogat to participate in the selection trials.
"Today at this stage, the high court having passed the order, the hope and expectations have risen. To tell her to go back home and we can't do anything, will not be proper. We are very bold in telling you this," the bench told the counsel appearing for the WFI.
The top court posted the plea for hearing next week.