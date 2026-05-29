Twisha Sharma death case: Mother-in-law Giribala & husband Samarth sent to 5-day CBI remand

The Special Judge Shobhana Bhalave allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take both accused into custody for five days for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, the CBI will now question Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh as part of its ongoing investigation in the case.

On Friday, CBI sought a five-day remand of Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, from the court and has also requested an extension of five days’ remand for the accused Samarth Singh.