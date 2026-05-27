What are the top headlines for today, May 27, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (May 27, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. SC upholds EC's power to conduct SIR, says exercise 'breathes life' into mandate for fair polls
The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Election Commission’s power to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls and said the exercise "breathes life" into the constitutional mandate for fair elections.
2. EPS confirmed as AIADMK floor leader as rebel MLAs return to official camp
The rebellion within the AIADMK fizzled out after the dissenters returned to the official group headed by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, and elected him as the floor leader of the party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
3. Goondas Act invoked against two arrested in Coimbatore minor girl murder case
The Coimbatore district police have invoked the Goondas Act against two men arrested in connection with the abduction, sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur.
4. Protesters attack ED officials’ vehicle outside Pinarayi Vijayan’s house in Kerala capital after raids
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and some others as part of its investigation against his daughter in the CMRL money laundering case, officials said.
5. Amid leadership speculation, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks Governor's appointment
Amid intense speculations of a change of guard in the state in the next two days, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sought time from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for an appointment on May 28, sources in the CMO said on Wednesday.
6. Sentenced to jail in Singapore, Byju's founder says order 'procedural'
A Singapore court sentenced Byju Raveendran, founder of Byju's, to six months in jail for contempt of court over alleged non-compliance with disclosure orders, but the entrepreneur said the ruling was "procedural," denied wrongdoing and that he planned to appeal.
7. Trump gathers Cabinet as Iran deal nears, faces pushback from own allies
President Donald Trump will meet with his Cabinet on Wednesday at a precarious moment for talks aimed at ending the war with Iran, just days after insisting that his administration and Tehran had “largely negotiated” a settlement but with the negotiations still in a state of flux.
8. Israel-Hezbollah clash along strategic Lebanese river after overnight strikes
Israel's military clashed with the Iran-backed militant Hezbollah group on Tuesday along a strategic river in southern Lebanon as Israeli troops pushed farther north, days ahead of talks in Washington between Lebanese and Israeli delegations.
9. US military strike on alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific kills one
The US military launched another strike Tuesday on a vessel suspected of transporting drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing one man and leaving two survivors.
10. Centre moves SC to transfer pleas against transgender law from high courts
The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking to consolidate and transfer all pending challenges against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Act, 2026, from various high courts to the apex court.
11. Rahul Gandhi seeks judicial probe, SIT into alleged CBSE OSM scam
Amid the row over the CBSE OSM system, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded an independent judicial probe as well as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to unearth the truth behind the "entire scam", and asked why a firm that had a murky past in Telangana handed the contract by the Board.
12. Israel says it killed new Hamas military leader in Gaza airstrike
Israel said Wednesday that it targeted and killed the new leader of Hamas' military wing during airstrikes in Gaza City less than two weeks after it killed his predecessor.