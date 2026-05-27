SC upholds EC's power to conduct SIR, says exercise 'breathes life' into mandate for fair polls

Delivering a major victory for the poll panel, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also held that the exercise advances the “constitutional imperative of free and fair elections”.

The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, held that the poll panel was empowered under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People Act (RPA) to carry out special revisions.

“We are unable to conclude that the impugned exercise is a process resorted solely for administrative convenience,” the bench said.