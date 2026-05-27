Israel says it killed new Hamas military leader in Gaza

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz and the Israeli military said the strikes, which were carried out on Tuesday, killed Mohammed Odeh.

Family members of a man called Mohammed Odeh said he was killed in the strike, but did not confirm he was the leader of the military wing. Hamas has not commented.

Katz called him “one of the architects” of the October 7, 2023, attacks that triggered over two years of war in Gaza and said it was the fourth time Israel has killed the head of Hamas' military wing since that massacre. Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the previous head, was killed on May 16.

At least three people were killed and 12 injured in Tuesday's strike, which took place on the eve of Eid al-Adha, a major Muslim holiday.