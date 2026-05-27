Centre moves SC for transfer of pleas against transgender law from high courts

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justice Joymalya Bagchi seeking an urgent listing of the transfer petitions on Friday.

“We have filed transfer petitions to bring the challenges against the Transgender Amendment Act to this Court,” the Solicitor General submitted.

“If the petitions are listed on Friday and notice is issued, we can request the high courts to defer their proceedings,” he added.